GAN columnist launches new social media site

Jamie Beckett, General Aviation News‘ Politics for Pilots columnist, has launched Mad Props Aero, a new social media community “designed to educate, entertain, and inspire people of all ages and experience levels who harbor an interest in aviation.”

Jamie has partnered with Houston area Designated Pilot Examiner Pat Brown on the site, which features twice-weekly videos, as well as blog page that opens the door to a conversation between the hosts and viewers on a wide variety of aviation-related topics.

Jamie Beckett (left) and Pat Brown.

Beckett and Brown are both CFIs with years of experience under their belts. Both have owned a variety of aircraft personally, in co-ownership arrangements (partnerships), and in flying clubs. They’ve also been involved in the ownership and management of flight schools.

With such extensive experience in the GA industry Beckett and Brown have the insight to share best practices with their audience, and occasionally a few horror stories from their own past the rest of us would do well to avoid.

From how to become a student pilot, to preparing for check rides, to having a long-term beneficial experience as an aircraft owner and so much in between, Mad Props Aero presents a casual, free-form style that is accessible to anyone with a passion for aviation.

Check it out at MadPropsAero.com.