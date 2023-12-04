Airport holds first fly-in in 22 years

(Photo by Dominykas Petty)

For the first time since 2001, Safford Regional Airport (KSAD) in Arizona, hosted a fly-in and Air Fair for the community.

The Air Fair was organized by airport director Cameron Atkins, who took over the position in May 2022.

(Photo by Brandie Lane)

“The city is now taking a much more active role in managing and growing the airport, and I planned the Air Fair as a way to get the community involved and help raise awareness for the multitude of missions that the airport supports so that we can gain community support for our continued development efforts,” he said. “We also wanted to help expose young people to aviation whether as a career or simply as a hobby.”

(Photo by Dominykas Petty)

According to Atkins, the event was an “overwhelming success.”

“We saw more than 2,000 people attend from the community, 27 display aircraft, and an additional 57 fly-in aircraft,” he reported.

(Photo by Dominykas Petty)

The static display featured an Army Nation Guard Blackhawk, Arizona Department of Public Safety Global Ranger, Medevac AS50, several Aero Commander AC690s, a King Air 200, two Air Tractor air tankers, a T-6, and numerous other unique aircraft, he noted.

(Photo by Dominykas Petty)

(Photo by Brandie Lane)

The event also featured rides on a Commemorative Air Force C-45, air tanker demonstration flights, drone demonstrations, discovery flights, live music, and a live mural painting.

(Photo by Dominykas Petty)

“The event was free for everyone, including a free pancake breakfast,” he added.

The event went so well that the airport is already planning next year’s fly-in, which will include an air show, he said.

“We are investigating options to bring in performers over Veteran’s Day weekend and make the Air Fair a regional event,” he said.

For more information: FlySafford.com