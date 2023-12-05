Mooney’s yoke comes loose while landing

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

On approach my student requested I take the Mooney’s controls as he was apprehensive about making a night landing at an unfamiliar airport in a new-to-him airplane.

I obliged and assumed the controls as we entered the downwind for Runway XX.

With landing assured, I began to ease the power back while rounding out into a flare. At about 5 feet AGL, the right control yoke came loose in my hand and the aircraft immediately pitched down toward the runway.

My student grabbed the left control yoke and stabilized the plane for a normal landing.

Once on the ramp, we inspected the right control yoke (which had come completely loose of the shaft) to find several fatigue cracks in and around the yoke socket.

I’m aware of the AD for shaft inspection, however it doesn’t mention the yoke itself.

I also suspect the former owner might have switched the left and right yokes as there were no signs of fatigue on the left yoke, which is the one most often used while flying.

