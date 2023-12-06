First flight for hybrid-electric EcoPulse

The EcoPulse hybrid-electric distributed propulsion aircraft demonstrator takes off on its first flight in the hybrid-electric mode from the Tarbes, France, headquarters of Daher’s Aircraft Division.

EcoPulse, the hybrid-electric distributed propulsion aircraft demonstrator jointly developed by Daher, Safran and Airbus, had its first flight Nov. 29, 2023, in Tarbes, France.

During the test flight, which lasted approximately 100 minutes, the crew engaged the electric propellers and verified the proper functioning of the demonstrator’s flight control computer, high-voltage battery pack, distributed electric propulsion, and hybrid electric turbogenerator, according to Daher officials.

This view shows three of EcoPulse’s six wing-mounted integrated electric thrusters (or e-Propellers) during the aircraft’s first flight in the hybrid-electric mode. The large number of surface markers are tufts that enable airflow to be visualized across the wing.

EcoPulse’s first hybrid flight is the culmination of several technical milestones, including extensive ground tests and 10 hours of flight tests of the aircraft with the electrical system inactive, company officials noted.

Unveiled at the 2019 Paris Air Show, EcoPulse is one of the collaborative projects in Europe in the field of aviation decarbonization. It is supported by CORAC (the French Civil Aviation Research Council), and co-funded by DGAC (the French Civil Aviation Authority) through France Relance (the French government’s economy recovery plan) and NextGeneration EU.

The demonstrator aims to evaluate the operational advantages of integrating hybrid-electric distributed propulsion, with specific emphasis on CO2 emissions and noise level reduction. This disruptive propulsion architecture enables a single independent electrical source to power several electric motors distributed throughout the aircraft, officials explained.

Based on a Daher TBM aircraft platform, EcoPulse is equipped with six integrated electric thrusters or e-Propellers (supplied by Safran), distributed along the wings. Its propulsion system integrates two power sources: A turbogenerator, i.e. an electric generator driven by a gas turbine (supplied by Safran), and a high-energy density battery pack (supplied by Airbus).

At the heart of this architecture is a Power Distribution and Rectifier Unit (PDRU), responsible for protecting the high-voltage network and for distributing the available electrical power, as well as high-voltage power harnesses (both provided by Safran).

The battery pack designed by Airbus is rated at 800 Volts DC and can deliver up to 350 kilowatts of power.

Modifications to Daher’s TBM aircraft for the EcoPulse demonstrator include a flight control computer and a specific screen (visible in the center of the flight desk) to monitor and control the six wing-mounted integrated electric thrusters (or e-Propellers), the high-voltage battery pack and hybrid electric turbogenerator. (All photos by Daher)

Airbus also developed the Flight Control Computer permitting aircraft maneuvers using the ePropellers, and synchrophasing to support future aircraft acoustic recommendations.