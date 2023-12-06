PT-17 hits wires, then river

The pilot was conducting a planned flight with the passenger in the PT-17 near Rainbow, Texas.

He was flying about 30 feet above ground level in an open riverbed area when, about the time he elected to climb out of the area, the plane hit unmarked wires that crossed the river.

The airplane crashed in the shallow river water and came to rest inverted. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and wings.

The pilot sustained minor injuries, while the passenger was seriously injured.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s improper decision to conduct an intentional low altitude flight which resulted in a collision with wires and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: 104464

