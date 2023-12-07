Picture of the Day: The Pilatus nose knows

Marty Lewandowski submitted this photo and note: “The cool down of the Pilatus PC-12 at Erie Municipal Airport (KEIK) in Colorado. Just my reflection — a cone selfie.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.