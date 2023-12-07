Van’s Aircraft files bankruptcy

Van’s Aircraft filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code Dec. 4, 2023.

Company officials call the move “a key step in the reorganization of our company.”

In late October, the company alerted customers that it was suspending “business as usual” while it dealt with a number of issues.

“Over the past few years, the company has faced a handful of complex issues, including unprecedented supply chain challenges throughout COVID, faulty primer that led to corrosion problems on quick build kits, and problems with laser-cut parts that were manufactured in response to high demand,” company officials said when announcing the bankruptcy. “As a result of this combination of issues, the company experienced serious cash-flow problems from which it could not recover through the normal course of business.”

“The purpose of the Chapter 11 filing is to allow Van’s to continue to provide ongoing support for its customers, suppliers, and employees for many years to come,” officials continued. “We understand that this situation creates a hardship for everyone involved. However, without these changes we do not see a viable path forward that would allow Van’s Aircraft to remain in business and support its customers.”

“During this period of reorganization, we will continue to source, produce, and provide parts, service, and support to our customers. We will also be crating and shipping kit orders,” officials noted.

Company officials have devised plans for customers, noting the plans are dependent on the approval of the bankruptcy court.

If you are a Van’s customer you can see those plans at VansAircraft.com.

The company noted a few points about its reorganization under Chapter 11: