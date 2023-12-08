General Aviation News

Pilot loses control on snow-covered backcountry airstrip

The pilot attempted a touch-and-go landing on a snow-covered backcountry airstrip near Johnsondale, California, in the tailwheel-equipped Cessna 150.

The snow was deeper than he anticipated and the ground beneath the snow softer than expected.

During the landing, the main wheels dug in and the airplane nosed over.

The vertical stabilizer and rudder were substantially damaged.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control of the airplane while landing on a snow-covered unimproved runway.

NTSB Identification: 104476

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This December 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

