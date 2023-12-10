Picture of the Day: Doc visits Tucson

Paul Keidel submitted this photo and note: “As part of its History Restored tour, the B-29 “Doc” spent a week in late September 2023 at Tucson International Airport. Tours and rides were offered. I’m fortunate to have an insider’s view to its operations since I work here at the airport. And having been immersed in aviation since I was a kid, it’s a thrill to be in the presence of one of the two only airworthy Superfortresses. Fun fact: My driver instructor from back in the early 1980s was a former B-36J pilot and a KB-50 pilot who gifted me both sets of his pilot manuals.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.