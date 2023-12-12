FAA funding extended through March 2024

The House of Representatives has approved H.R. 6503, an extension of the FAA’s authority through March 8, 2024, in the absence of Congress enacting a long-term FAA reauthorization bill by Dec. 31, 2023.

The House’s long-term FAA reauthorization bill, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act (H.R. 3935), was approved by the House on July 20, 2023, by a vote of 351 to 69.

But the Senate has yet to act on the House bill or introduce one of its own, leaving the agency in limbo.

“We remain committed to enacting a comprehensive, long-term FAA reauthorization bill as soon as possible,” noted leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, including Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA), Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Garret Graves (R-LA), and Aviation Subcommittee Ranking Member Steve Cohen (D-TN). “Such a bill is vital to ensuring the United States continues its global leadership in aviation and remains the gold standard in aviation safety.”

“Our long-term bipartisan bill, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, passed the House by a wide margin nearly five months ago, but the Senate has yet to act on our bill or a bill of their own. Because of the Senate’s inaction, today’s extension is necessary to ensure the continued safe operation of our aviation system,” the statement continued.

“But make no mistake — the Senate must promptly act on a long-term bill, as a series of short-term extensions hamstrings FAA operations, maintains outdated policies, and fails to provide critical policy updates for aviation safety, efficiency, innovation, and more.”