Air Plains introduces new airbox for Cessnas

Air Plains Services has gained FAA approval for a new-manufacture Cessna 172 airbox designed for a variety of stock OEM engines, adding to the range of PMA airboxes it produces for the 180-hp 172XP engine upgrade and for various Cessna 180, 182, and 188 aircraft models.

“We’ve been including a new PMA airbox with our 172XP upgrade package for 10 years, so it seemed a natural move to develop a similar, improved design for a wider range of 172s that don’t have our upgrade,” said Katie Church, Air Plains president. “Like the other PMA airboxes we produce, we’ve used our years of experience repairing damaged factory airboxes to identify common issues and develop a number of improvements for a stronger unit, at a significantly lower price than the OEM unit.”

Improvements for the new 172 PMA airboxes include the addition of structural adhesive reinforcements in areas of high stress, a hardened control arm with a thicker cross-section, and added nut plates to the front of the airbox to accommodate a Brackett air filter, if installed.

For more information: 800-752-8481 or AirPlains.com