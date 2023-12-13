Disoriented pilot crashes on house

The pilot was on an instrument flight rules (IFR) flight plan and was on a return flight after retrieving a company airplane.

Radar data revealed that while on the approach path to land, about three miles from the airport in Auburn, California, the Cessna 172 descended to 25 feet above the ground, then hit powerlines and came to rest on a rooftop.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, the fuselage, and empennage. The pilot was seriously injured in the crash.

A law enforcement officer reported that as the pilot was being transported to the hospital, he stated that he was disoriented during the approach. The officer added that the visibility during the time of the accident was less than ¼ of a mile.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain altitude during an instrument approach, which resulted in an impact with power lines.

NTSB Identification: 104450

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

