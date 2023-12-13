General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Disoriented pilot crashes on house

By · · Leave a Comment

The pilot was on an instrument flight rules (IFR) flight plan and was on a return flight after retrieving a company airplane.

Radar data revealed that while on the approach path to land, about three miles from the airport in Auburn, California, the Cessna 172 descended to 25 feet above the ground, then hit powerlines and came to rest on a rooftop.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings, the fuselage, and empennage. The pilot was seriously injured in the crash.

A law enforcement officer reported that as the pilot was being transported to the hospital, he stated that he was disoriented during the approach. The officer added that the visibility during the time of the accident was less than ¼ of a mile.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain altitude during an instrument approach, which resulted in an impact with power lines.

NTSB Identification: 104450

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This December 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.