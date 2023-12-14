This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was practicing night-time landings. VFR flight conditions were present.

As I approached Runway 25 I noticed that the PAPI didn’t look right. The PAPI red lens lights look normal. However, the white lights appeared to be amber in color, certainly not bright white as they should be.

The runway lights were amber in color as well and, of course, they should be white.

The inaccurate PAPI lighting system caused me to fly a higher than normal approach to the runway because I was never able to discern a distinctive white light on the PAPI system.

The same night, I flew to a different airport, ZZZ, and made an approach to landing on Runway XX. The PAPI lights were very distinctively red and white and the runway sidelights were crystal clear white in color.

The brilliant blue taxiway lights and green runway approach lights were easily visible as well. So I’m sure it was not a problem with my color vision, rather Bellefontaine Regional Airport (KEDJ) in Ohio has a lighting problem.

KEDJ has a very high amount of training activity conducting night landings in single and multi-engine aircraft. An inaccurate PAPI and runway lighting system is a safety of flight issue, in my view.

I think the city operator of the airport should take a look at replacing the lenses or the lights on the PAPI and the runway.

Primary Problem: Airport

ACN: 2024101