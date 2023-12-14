Questions from the Cockpit: What’s up with pilots who keep busting TFRs?

A Presidential TFR around Mar-A-Lago when Donald Trump was president. (Photo courtesy AOPA)

Randy, a commercial pilot in Massachusetts, writes: What’s up with these morons who keep busting Presidential TFRs? It seems like I read about this happening way too often. And then it always gets played up in the general media and it makes the rest of us pilots look bad!

I couldn’t find any stats on the frequency of violations of Presidential airspace, but you are correct that they seem to be a waaaaaaay more common occurrence than you’d expect.

But is it correct to say that anyone who busts Presidential airspace is a moron?

At first blush, you might think so, as surely no one but a complete moron would buzz the White House in a light GA airplane. Right?

But — for my non-pilot and student pilot readers — here’s the deal: When it comes to the secure airspace that surrounds it, the White House might as well be an Airstream travel trailer. Right. The president takes his airspace with him on the road, in the form of a highly restrictive Temporary Flight Restriction, the TFR Randy was talking about.

I think it’s the mobility of this airspace that’s a big part of the issue. Pilots, being people, are creatures of habit. We adjust to our airspace existing under a given set of rules, and out of habit — even though we “know” otherwise — expect it to always be the same.

On top of that, as the name suggests, these “no-fly zones” are transient in nature, not there one day, suddenly in effect, then gone the next. Airspace that’s normally free and open to all is suddenly restricted.

So those linked factors — transience and mobility — are one part of the problem.

The size of a Presidential TFR is another big part of the problem. Literally. You’ll often see in training materials that the president’s TFR usually has an outer ring of 30 nautical miles and an inner core of 10 miles.

But here’s the thing: Those are the measurements of the radii. The diameter of the outer ring is a whopping 60 nautical miles, which takes a HUGE bite out of the local airspace. For comparison, the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs was only 5-1/4 nautical miles across.

Just sayin’…

In fact, Presidential TFRs are so large, it would take a typical training airplane almost three-quarters of an hour to fly all the way through one. During which time, of course, it would be intercepted by fighter jets. Fully armed and ready for action fighter jets, which begs the question: How can a pilot miss something so big?

Converting those measurements to statute miles, a Presidential TFR covers 3,253 square miles. That’s bigger than the states of Rhode Island and Delaware combined, which between them have 33 airports. And a Presidential TFR takes a goodly chunk out of larger states, as well.

And that, actually, is the problem. The Presidential TFRs are just too big. They reach out so far and away from the action that they intrude into a lot of people’s aeronautical backyards.

Capt. Matthew Feeman in an F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a Cessna airplane, flown by South Carolina’s Civil Air Patrol, to initiate a “head butt” as part of an exercise. A head butt is an action taken by the intercepting aircraft to redirect the intruder in the appropriate direction after other communications, like radio contact, have failed. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael Cowley)

So let’s think about what’s going on in those backyards.

Let’s face it: a whole lot of GA flying is pancake patrol and the like. Happy weekend warriors getting in a little air time for their souls. People taking off from a sleepy little local airport and flying to another sleepy little airport nearby, with no particular plan or pre-planning, ignorant of the fact that the President of the United States is paying a visit to a factory in the big city over the horizon.

Which is not an excuse for violating a TFR. Just an explanation for it.

There’s a difference.

Now, for my pilot readers who don’t want to get an up close and personal look at one of those wicked-cool armed fighter jets, there are a couple of good ways to stay alert to TFRs that, frankly, don’t take a lot of effort, and are fully compatible with the dubious process for flying without plan or pre-planning.

The first is to be a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), which you should be anyway. Being a pilot and not belonging to AOPA is like being a retired person and not belonging to AARP.

Aside from supporting the organization that keeps your right to fly alive, another benefit of belonging to AOPA is that it is great about sending out email notifications of upcoming Presidential TFRs (technically called VIP TFRs) in your aeronautical neighborhood.

I actually don’t know how big an area AOPA uses, but I get notifications of upcoming TFRs that more than cover my pancakesque missions.

Another way to protect yourself is by using some sort of EFB app. Even if you don’t use one to navigate when you fly cross country, you should have one open and active when you fly, even for the simplest, shortest flights, and be sure to have the TFR layer turned on. This will alert you to all TFRs, not just the Presidential variety.

This feature has saved my bacon more than once when TFRs — as they do — popped up along my route of flight.

And, as a last ditch protection, it never hurts to monitor 121.5 in flight, which we’re supposed to do, anyway.

That’s because if — despite your best due diligence or potentially moronic lack thereof — you somehow violate a Presidential TFR this is the frequency those intercepting jets will try to contact you on.

I’m often amazed at how hard it is for the authorities to contact the pilots of airplanes that stumble into the President’s traveling airspace. That’s probably more unforgivable than the transgression itself. Lucky for those folks, the Air Force pilots don’t have itchy trigger fingers.

But is this really the province of morons? A moron is defined as someone with a lack of intelligence. I don’t think that’s the case here.

We’re not really dealing with a lack of intelligence in these cases, more a lack of proper focus. A lack of paying proper attention. Of being ignorant of the fact a TFR is in effect, possibly due its transient and random nature, combined with its sheer size bringing local impact to bear from distant events.

All of which doesn’t make a pilot a moron, so much as an ignoramus. Not that that’s an excuse.

But it’s your explanation.