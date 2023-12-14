Save the Date: Reno 2024

While there won’t be any racing in Reno in 2024, there will be an air show.

And headlining the show, set for Oct. 4-6 2024, are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Canadian Snowbirds, and the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team.

Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association are still visiting the six cities that have thrown their hats in to be the new home to the National Championship Air Races. A decision on that will hopefully be made in early 2024, officials said.

For more information: AirRace.org