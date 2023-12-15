Unexpected flight ends unexpectedly

The pilot reported that he and passenger were conducting a high-speed taxi operation with no intention for flight.

While on the runway at the airport in Midland, Texas, with partial power selected, the pilot was unable to maintain directional control and elected to execute a takeoff to avoid ground obstacles.

During the unintended flight, he reported that the experimental Nieuport-12 did not respond normally to flight control inputs. It then hit terrain.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and both wings.

The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash, while the passenger sustained serious injuries.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s loss of directional control during a high-speed taxi operation and subsequent collision with terrain during the inadvertent flight.

NTSB Identification: 104361

This December 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.