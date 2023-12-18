Pilot: “Over we went”

The pilot reported that during the landing roll on dry grass at the airport in Ellinwood, Kansas, the Luscombe 8A’s brakes “locked up” and “over we went.”

The airplane, which came to rest inverted, sustained substantial damage to the left-wing lift strut.

The pilot reported to the FAA after the accident that the brakes worked better than he expected, and that there were no pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or failures with the brakes and that both wheels spun freely.

A post-accident examination of the accident site showed no signs of previously disturbed terrain where the airplane came to rest inverted.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s improper brake application during the landing roll, which resulted in a nose-over.

NTSB Identification: 104418

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This December 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.