Pilot: “Over we went”

The pilot reported that during the landing roll on dry grass at the airport in Ellinwood, Kansas, the Luscombe 8A’s brakes “locked up” and “over we went.”
The airplane, which came to rest inverted, sustained substantial damage to the left-wing lift strut.
The pilot reported to the FAA after the accident that the brakes worked better than he expected, and that there were no pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or failures with the brakes and that both wheels spun freely.
A post-accident examination of the accident site showed no signs of previously disturbed terrain where the airplane came to rest inverted.
Probable Cause: The pilot’s improper brake application during the landing roll, which resulted in a nose-over.
To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.
This December 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
Comments
Jim Roberts says
I have a friend who was injured in a taxi accident at OSH. He stopped abruptly to avoid an aircraft in front of him, and his Luscombe went up on its nose. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt or shoulder harness because he was not planning to fly, just move the plane from one parking spot to another. He got thrown into the instrument panel and suffered facial lacerations. After that, I always strap in securely, even if just taxiing my Swift from the hangar to the fuel pumps.