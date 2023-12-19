Another patent for the flying car

The first flight of the Samson Switchblade. (Photo by Samson Sky)

PRINEVILLE, Oregon — Coming on the heels of its official first flight, Samson Sky has been granted another patent for its flying car, the Switchblade.

This patent, for the wing-swing design, was granted by the European Union and brings the total number of patents held by the Oregon company to six, with more patents still in the works, according to company officials.

“Having these design patents on the wing-swing is a vital safeguard for Samson,” said Sam Bousfield, Samson CEO and designer of the Switchblade. “Being able to retract the wings and tail into the vehicle, fully protecting them while driving, is key to what makes the Switchblade truly practical for everyday use. No other flying car has ever had that feature.”

Samson also reports having added more than $5.5 million to its order books in the weeks after the first flight.

The Switchblade has demonstrated a maximum driving speed of 125+ mph and has an estimated maximum flight speed of 190 mph. The engine, which flies on unleaded auto fuel, powers the wheels on the ground and the propeller in the air.

The Switchblade seats two, side-by-side, and flies up to 500 miles on a single tank of gas, company officials report.

