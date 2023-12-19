CFI caught off guard during landing

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

Airplane owner is recovering from knee surgery and asked me to take her flying. Me in left seat, owner in right in the Cessna 140.

She did the takeoff and all the flying for 45 minutes, then I suggested a touch and go at ZZZ.

We listened to ATIS but I don’t recall what the wind was doing. I do recall that most of the taxiways were closed and under repair/construction.

Owner flew the pattern then asked me to take it on short final.

We were high and fast, so I slipped to lose altitude and held nose up to reduce airspeed. I intended a wheel landing, then touch and go.

I bounced a bit on the touch down and was blown off to the left by a right crosswind and went off the runway into the dirt and dirt clods and saw construction cones in front of me.

I pressed right rudder and got back on the runway where the plane made 2.5 circles and stopped facing back the way I came.

Tower asked if I needed help, which I declined, then turned back in the correct direction and taxied to the end of the runway where I exited at Taxiway XX and told ground I was shutting down to check the plane.

The owner and I got out and examined thoroughly. There was no damage. The only evidence of my “off roading” was dust on the tires. We got back in the plane, taxied to the departure end, took off and landed back at ZZZ1 with no issues.

Human performance considerations: As a CFI, I should remain alert, aware of the situation and environment at all times and ready to take corrective action. I did not do that yesterday.

The airplane owner and I are friends and we were enjoying a beautiful day, flight and conversation. I was not paying much attention to the windsocks or to the final approach and got caught off guard.

I should have recognized I was not prepared for the landing and gone around and made sure I had a stabilized approach and a clear picture of the wind situation.

I was incredibly lucky not to have damaged the plane or caused any injuries.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2020190