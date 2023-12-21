The FAA wants your input on weather products

The FAA is asking pilots to participate in its new weather survey.

The FAA Aviation Weather Division (AWD) is collecting information from pilots to help assess convective weather products, agency officials noted.

Specific objectives for the Weather Information Modernization and Transition (WIMAT) Convective Weather Survey are to:

Identify convective weather products used by the aviation community. Determine overall usability of the convective weather products. Determine overall preference of the convective weather products. Identify optimal convective weather products to support decision-making. Identify weather products that do not support the decision-making processes.

The data collected will be analyzed and reported as group data. No personal identifying information will be collected or reported.

You can take the survey here.