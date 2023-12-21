General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

The FAA wants your input on weather products

By · · Leave a Comment

The FAA is asking pilots to participate in its new weather survey.

The FAA Aviation Weather Division (AWD) is collecting information from pilots to help assess convective weather products, agency officials noted.

Specific objectives for the Weather Information Modernization and Transition (WIMAT) Convective Weather Survey are to:

  1. Identify convective weather products used by the aviation community.
  2. Determine overall usability of the convective weather products.
  3. Determine overall preference of the convective weather products.
  4. Identify optimal convective weather products to support decision-making.
  5. Identify weather products that do not support the decision-making processes.

The data collected will be analyzed and reported as group data. No personal identifying information will be collected or reported.

You can take the survey here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.