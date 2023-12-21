Tracking Santa’s flight

NORAD — the North American Aerospace Defense Command — is ready to track Santa’s around-the-world flight on Dec. 24, 2023, for the 68th year.

NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. And every year on Christmas Eve, NORAD has one additional mission: Tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website, which launched on Dec. 1, features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, web store, and more.

The website is available in nine languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Chinese and, new this year, Korean.

The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is also in the Apple App and Google Play stores, to count down the days until Santa’s journey on mobile devices.

On Dec. 24, trackers worldwide can call 877-HI-NORAD to ask live operators about Santa’s location from 6 a.m. to midnight MST. Also on Dec. 24, website visitors will see Santa’s flight from 4 a.m. to midnight MST.

Google also has its own Santa tracker at SantaTracker.Google.com, which also contains a host of online games in Santa’s Village, including an opportunity for kids to learn to code with Santa’s elves.

On Dec. 24, Santa’s Village transforms into a tracker where you can follow Santa and his reindeer as they deliver presents to kids around the world.

For more information: NORADSanta.org, SantaTracker.Google.com