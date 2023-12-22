Missouri community college to establish flight training program at KCOU

Moberly Area Community College will establish an aviation training program in 2024 at Columbia Regional Airport (KCOU) in Missouri.

The college will lease approximately 1,900 square feet at the airport’s old terminal for office space and classrooms, according to a news release.

The new aviation training program will be a college-accredited FAA-certified flight school. Graduates of the program will earn an Associate in Applied Science degree, along with all their certificates and ratings through CFI.

Based in Moberly, Missouri, the college also has campuses in Columbia, Hannibal, Kirksville, and Mexico, Missouri.