$66 million for airport improvements

The FAA will award $66.2 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to airports in 23 states and Puerto Rico in 2024.
Among the 66 projects that will be funded in the coming year, approximately $3.2 million will be used to rehabilitate airport terminals, including:
- $133,770 at Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field in Yakima, Washington
- $1,797,035 at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport in Amarillo, Texas
- $1,278,900 at Great Falls International Airport in Great Falls, Montana
Approximately $1 million will be used to purchase snow removal equipment, including:
- $924,790 at Lewiston/Nez Perce County in Idaho
- $145,497 at Myers Field in Canby, Minnesota
Approximately $1.8 million will be used to rehabilitate towers, including:
- $1,610,100 at Rafael Hernandez in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico
- $190,294 at Joplin Regional in Missouri
$69,866 will be used to purchase aircraft fire and rescue equipment, including:
- $30,000 at Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport in Kansas
- $39,866 at McNary Field in Salem, Oregon
A full list of all grants is available on the FAA website.
Leave a Reply