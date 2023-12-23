$66 million for airport improvements

The FAA will award $66.2 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to airports in 23 states and Puerto Rico in 2024.

Among the 66 projects that will be funded in the coming year, approximately $3.2 million will be used to rehabilitate airport terminals, including:

$133,770 at Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field in Yakima, Washington

$1,797,035 at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport in Amarillo, Texas

$1,278,900 at Great Falls International Airport in Great Falls, Montana

Approximately $1 million will be used to purchase snow removal equipment, including:

$924,790 at Lewiston/Nez Perce County in Idaho

$145,497 at Myers Field in Canby, Minnesota

Approximately $1.8 million will be used to rehabilitate towers, including:

$1,610,100 at Rafael Hernandez in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

$190,294 at Joplin Regional in Missouri

$69,866 will be used to purchase aircraft fire and rescue equipment, including:

$30,000 at Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport in Kansas

$39,866 at McNary Field in Salem, Oregon

A full list of all grants is available on the FAA website.