CubCrafters delivers 1,000th aircraft

CubCrafters hit a milestone Dec. 19, 2023, when it delivered its 1000th new aircraft.

The milestone aircraft, a CubCrafters CC19-215 XCub, was delivered to Tim Sheehy, CEO of Bridger Aerospace, in Bozeman, Montana, in the company’s firefighting livery. The paint scheme is a tribute to the company’s fleet of Canadair CL-415 “Super Scooper” water-bomber aircraft, CubCrafters officials noted.

Sheehy founded Bridger Aerospace in 2014 and has since done everything from sweeping floors to leading the company as CEO. From 2008 until 2014, he served as a Navy SEAL officer and team leader. An active pilot with Bridger’s Air Attack and Super Scooper fleets, Sheehy is also a rancher and father to four young pilots in training.

“We are particularly excited that CubCrafters 1000th new production aircraft is going to someone who has served the citizens of this nation the way Mr. Sheehy has,” notes CubCrafters President and CEO Patrick Horgan.

The CC19-215 XCub is CubCrafters flagship aircraft. With the largest engine, a 215-hp Lycoming IO-390 with dual electronic ignition, and a Garmin glass panel with autopilot, the XCub boasts the most useful load, best range, and highest speed of the entire CubCrafters fleet, company officials said.

A fully FAA certified aircraft, it is sold for personal recreational use, commercial utility purposes, flight training, and government use, company officials added.