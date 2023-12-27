FAA certification for the ICON A5

An Icon A5 amphibian lands during a fly-in in Hood River, Oregon. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

The FAA has granted Type Certification for the ICON A5 in the primary category.

With the new approval, ICON Aircraft is “one of only a few Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) manufacturers in the world to meet the certification standards of the FAA,” according to officials with the Vacaville, California-based company.

What does this mean for ICON, which introduced the amphibious A5 to the public in 2014 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh?

ICON can now take advantage of reciprocal agreements between the FAA and aviation-governing bodies outside of the U.S. — including those in Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America — to certify the A5 around the world, company officials explained.

“Receiving FAA Type Certification for the ICON A5 in the primary category is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire ICON team,” said Jerry Meyer, CEO. “It allows us to expand our market potential around the world.”

“With FAA Type Certification in hand, ICON Aircraft is poised to enter a new phase of growth and market presence,” company officials said in announcing the news. “The company looks forward to delivering on the growing demand for the ICON A5 and continuing to set new standards in the general aviation industry.”

