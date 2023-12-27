If I had to guess, I would say at the time your airport was built it was surrounded with fewer homes and businesses than it is today.

That is a generalization, of course, but one I believe is pretty accurate for non-backcountry airports.

The world of residential airparks is no different.

Back in the day, someone bought a big parcel of land, far from much of anything, put in a runway and taxiways, then sold lots around it.

Boom. The ultimate aviation lifestyle.

Now, decades later, the surrounding community has grown up all around those airparks.

Take, for instance, Georgia’s Warner Robins Air Park (5A2), a privately owned, public use airport with a 2,833-foot turf runway.

According to 5A2 pilot Pete Wilson, via a WGXA News story, the airport was built in the mid-1960s and “there was nothing but farms around.”

Today?

Check out this aerial image from Google Maps.

Where’d the farms go?

At a recent Warner Robins city council meeting, the council approved the annexation of a small parcel of land off the end of 5A2’s runway from Houston County. The parcel in the red box.

Today, the parcel is trees.

Tomorrow? Probably homes.

Yet another squeeze on 5A2.

At issue is safety. And tax revenue.

For 5A2 pilots, the small grove of trees on the parcel is a little extra margin for safety.

For city officials, the parcel represents eight to 12 more property tax paying homes.

Not being a resident of Warner Robins, I can’t imagine why the city would want to annex the land if development wasn’t the ultimate plan.

As the saying goes, “A mile of highway will take you a mile, but a mile of runway will take you anywhere.”

But in most cases, for safety, we actually need a little more than just the runway proper. Not much, but more.

While I don’t think that is too much to ask, other community members may feel otherwise.

And it is those other community members, elected and otherwise, that we pilots need to engage with.

We have to pay attention to what’s going on around us.

And never stop. Because your airport could be the next 5A2.