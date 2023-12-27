Pilot’s first time flying from the right seat goes awry

The pilot reported that the accident flight was his first time flying the Cirrus SR20 from the right seat.

During the landing flare at the airport in Lake City, Florida, the airplane floated, and he recalled that he “was not able to think through how to fly the airplane with his right hand fast enough and the nosewheel hit the runway and the airplane started to porpoise.”

The plane then drifted and he attempted to land in the grass on the side of the runway.

The nosewheel struck a swale and fractured, which resulted in substantial damage to the firewall.

The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s loss of control during the landing flare, which resulted in a runway excursion.

NTSB Identification: 104524

This December 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.