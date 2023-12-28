2023 public benefit flying award winners named

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) has unveiled the recipients of the 2023 Public Benefit Flying Awards.

Created in partnership with the Air Care Alliance (ACA), a nationwide league of humanitarian flying organizations, the Public Benefit Flying Awards recognize volunteer pilots and organizations engaged in flying to help others.

Types of Public Benefit Flying include medical transport, environmental and conservation support, search and rescue, emergency response, and pet transport.

The 2023 Public Benefit Flying Awards recipients are:

Distinguished Volunteer Pilot

Dennis Phelan for giving his time, talent, and resources to transport hundreds of passengers to life-saving medical care as an Angel Flight West volunteer pilot and Earth Angel. Phelan has flown more than 880 missions to help passengers reach life-saving medical care.

Distinguished Volunteer

David Brubaker for his dedication to youth aviation education. Brubaker is helping to build the next generation of Public Benefit Flying pilots through STEM Flights, an organization mentoring youth and encouraging them to pursue STEM careers.

Teamwork Award

All General Aviation Pilots Involved in the Maui Relief, represented by Rainbow Helicopters, in recognition of their efforts to transport essential supplies to displaced families on the island of Maui after the deadly wildfires of 2023.

Outstanding Achievement in Advancement of Public Benefit Flying

Jim Hesseman for outstanding service to public benefit flying and as a volunteer pilot with generosity and compassion that exceeds all expectations. Hesseman works tirelessly to build awareness of volunteer flights.

Champion of Public Benefit Flying

Lightspeed Aviation for its support for volunteer pilots and charitable aviation. Lightspeed spreads the word about Public Benefit Flying through media and published materials, such as the book, Flying for Compassion.

“The selfless dedication of these people is remarkable, and their impact is staggering,” said Amy Spowart, NAA President and CEO. “From a child with a terminal illness to an organ that needs to get across the country for transplant to the movement of people escaping natural disasters, these pilots represent the best in aviation. It’s our honor to recognize them and share their impact for the recognition and inspiration of others.”