Formation flight ends fatally

According to two other pilots involved in the flight, the flight was a three-airplane formation flight to practice position changes and low-level maneuvering.

The three airplanes departed Meadow Lake Airport (KFLY) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and headed south, with the Van’s RV-4 as the lead airplane.

About 30 minutes after takeoff, the airplanes flew south past Pueblo, Colorado, and began a descent toward the Cucharas Reservoir, northeast of Walsenburg. The airplanes were in a right-echelon route formation and were prepared to go to a trail formation for low-level maneuvering within the river canyon.

About a mile north of the reservoir, the RV-4 pilot directed the two other pilots to “go trail,” and he made a left turn and a descent toward a river canyon that extended north of the reservoir.

The pilots reported they entered a descent and encountered strong surface winds and turbulence above the canyon rim.

The RV-4 descended below the canyon rim and continued the descent to near the bottom of the canyon.

One pilot reported there was a strong south-southwest wind (210° at 35 mph) a couple thousand feet above the surface, so he remained above the canyon rim to assess potential turbulence.

During the third turn and less than a minute inside the canyon, the pilots observed the RV-4’s left wing contact the edge of the canyon at a high speed. The airplane fragmented and came to a stop in the canyon. The RV-4 pilot died in the crash.

After the accident, the other pilots circled the area, contacted air traffic control to report the accident location, and then returned to KFLY.



A review of the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data revealed the flight tracks for the three airplanes were consistent with the witness reports. The RV-4’s data ended about a mile west of the accident site.

According to investigators, there were several pilot reports (PIREPs) of light-to-moderate turbulence over the area prior to the accident, with at least four urgent reports of moderate-to-severe turbulence after the accident.



The National Weather Service Graphic Turbulence Guidance provided eddy dissipation rates between 20 and 45 over southern Colorado in the vicinity of the accident site consistent with moderate-to-severe turbulence.



Huerfano County Sheriff’s personnel, who responded to the accident site shortly after receiving the report of a missing airplane, reported the winds above the canyon rim were different in intensity and direction than the winds encountered within the canyon. The winds within the canyon were strong and variable depending on the terrain features.

Post-accident examination of the accident site revealed the left wing and wing tip were at the initial impact area.

The airplane’s forward fuselage impacted rocky terrain, and the airplane fragmented into multiple sections. The engine, fractured composite propeller blades, and the main landing gear were separated and came to rest between the initial impact and the main wreckage. The main wreckage consisted of the cockpit/cabin, empennage, and inboard sections of the left and right wings.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from terrain while intentionally maneuvering in a canyon at low altitude. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s decision to enter a canyon environment at a low altitude, and the sudden change in wind conditions within the canyon.

