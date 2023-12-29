New tool for TBM pilots debuts

The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) has collaborated with FlySto.net to create the Personal IPC Flight (P-IPC) feature.

Flown with a safety pilot, the FlySto P-IPC allows TBM pilots to self assess their IFR proficiency using a software-based assessment tool.

According to TBMOPA officials, the P-IPC is a brief, but demanding, flight consisting of two consecutive instrument approaches. The first approach is hand-flown to the published minimum, missed approach and hold, while the other is executed on autopilot, culminating in a precision landing.

The standards for the flight are modeled after those established for the TBMOPA Checkride Challenge, where pilots are evaluated by a professional check pilot. For the P-IPC, however, the standards are evaluated digitally and reported to the pilot immediately after the flight for review and guidance, officials explained.

If a P-IPC flight is conducted in the fashion described, FlySto software will automatically detect it and offer the pilot a Personal IPC Flight button in FlySto that can be clicked to reveal an analysis of numerous parameters associated with the flight, as well as an overall score.

An example report generated by FlySto for a completed P-IPC flight.

The flexibility to repeat the flight multiple times enables continuous skill enhancement, association officials noted.

“For TBM pilots eager to maintain and refine their IFR proficiency, the P-IPC Flight feature is an invaluable tool,” TBMOPA officials said. “Using the latest technology available, it provides valuable feedback to the pilot who is dedicated to safer flight.”