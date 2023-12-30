Just what the doctor ordered

With nine locations in Tennessee and Mississippi, Dr. Ron Bingham uses his general aviation aircraft to visit his satellite clinics in rural areas.

“We typically have two small planes and a Citation jet,” says Bingham, who owns Bingham Nerve & Muscle, which specializes in neurological testing (electromyography or EMG).

His hangar at McKeller-Sipes Regional Airport (KMKL) in Jackson, Tennessee, has a 70-foot by 16-foot Schweiss Doors hydraulic door equipped with remote openers. He keeps a CJ1 and a Cirrus SR22 in the 90-foot by 70-foot new construction hangar, built by S & G Stephens Construction of Paris, Tennessee.

“I chose a hydraulic door because I wanted maximum clearance to accommodate as many Citation models as we could,” Bingham says. “This door will accommodate a CJ3.”

Bingham, 57, is an avid aviation enthusiast who has owned more than 20 different planes since learning to fly in 1989. He’s type-rated in the Citation 500 series and holds a Citation 525S rating. His love of flying evolved from travels he took with his dad, who was in the Peace Corps.

“I fly an SR22,” he says. “This plane we use to serve eight satellite clinics throughout Tennessee and Mississippi. I fly this plane along with three technologists to each of our satellite clinics to provide nerve and muscle testing.”

“I also fly a Citation CJ,” he continued. “This plane is on lease to defray costs. I have enjoyed buying and selling CJs in recent years. I think the CJ is a very smart plane with lots of utility. I often have two or three planes in the hangar since my son is also a pilot.”

His hangar is heated and air-conditioned with a full bath, office, and storage room.

“I love my door with remote opener,” Bingham says. “It’s reliable, quiet, and I love my hangar. Right now, I’m sitting outside the hangar, just smiling while I look at it.”