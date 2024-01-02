Tailwheel scholarship offered for fourth year

Ever wanted to fly a tailwheel aircraft, polish your flying skills, and have fun flying an iconic aircraft?

The fourth annual Jane Berg Tailwheel Scholarship offers that opportunity to one female pilot.

“This scholarship was established to honor those who promote progress in aviation,” said Craig Blumer, a professional pilot and CFI who established the scholarship. “Jane Berg was one of the many of my flight instructors and supervisors I’ve had over the years. She has the patience and a way of communicating that any teacher would envy. The time she invested in me helped me to achieve my aviation goals and end up where I am today. My hope is that this scholarship honors her professionalism and transfers hands-on flying to the applicant selected.”

The scholarship will award $1,000 in cash and $1,000 in credit towards flight training towards a tailwheel endorsement. Training will take place at Quad Cities International Airport (KMLI) in Moline, Illinois, in a 1946 Piper J-3 Cub. The training will consist of approximately five to six hours of flight training, according to Blumer.

“The winner can pursue a little of whatever they want, but the goal is a tailwheel endorsement,” Blumer said. “Students in the past have gone camping, operating on grass strips or offsite locations, and even pursued day trips for food or adventure.”

Applicants must be female, a U.S. resident, hold a pilot certificate, and be current. They also must write a 300-word essay addressing why they want a tailwheel endorsement.

For more information and to apply: CraigBlumer27@gmail.com