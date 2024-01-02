Video: Magical Mooney

Just posted to the YouTube channel “Flying with Rich” is a video about the “magical Mooney,” which was owned, at one time, by Bill Cox of ABC’s Wide World of Flying. It starts with some vintage video that’s truly enjoyable.

On his YouTube channel, Rich Manor, a pilot and flight instructor with more than 13,000 hours, flies and reviews a variety of different general aviation aircraft. Operating out of Long Beach, California, Rich has been flying for more than 30 years, and has flown more than 80 different types of aircraft.