Cavanaugh Flight Museum moves to KGYI

The Cavanaugh Flight Museum at Addison Airport (KADS) in Texas has closed.

On the museum’s Facebook page, officials posted on Dec. 29, 2023: “We are sad to announce this weekend will be Cavanaugh Flight Museum’s final weekend. We truly appreciate each and every guest who has come to enjoy the aircraft with us over the past 30 years.”

According to a report by local ABC affiliate WFAA, officials with the town of Addison said the museum’s lease was set to end in 2024 “to make way for new private jet hangars, office space, and parking. The new construction will enhance the value of the airport, the town said.”

Museum officials noted on the museum’s website: “All aircraft, educational displays, and memorabilia are being moved to the North Texas Regional Airport (KGYI). At the present time, this location is not open to the public.”

You can read WFAA’s full story here.