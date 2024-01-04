ForeFlight launches interactive recap of pilots’ 2023 flights

ForeFlight has launched ForeFlight Recap, a web-based feature allowing pilots to view and share an interactive summary of their logged flights in 2023.

Recap is available now via ForeFlight Web at Plan.ForeFlight.com/Recap.

Recap presents aggregated data from a pilot’s 2023 entries in ForeFlight Logbook, including number of flights, total distance, total time, landings, and more, alongside an interactive map connecting all the airports they visited in a web of flights.

Customers can then download or share an image and interactive preview of their Recap with others via Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or other apps using the share options.

Any pilot who has logged flights with ForeFlight in 2023 can view their Recap on their computer or mobile device via ForeFlight Web at Plan.ForeFlight.com/Recap. Recap is not yet supported on the ForeFlight Mobile app itself.

Pilots who want to use Recap but have not logged flights in ForeFlight Logbook can import data from other digital platforms or from their paper logbook using catch-up entries, according to company officials.