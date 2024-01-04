Naples Aviation first U.S. FBO to receive ARGUS honor

ARGUS International has recognized Naples Aviation at Naples Municipal Airport (KAPF) in Florida as the first FBO in North America to receive the ARGUS International Base Operations Audit Certification.

The Base Operations Audit and rating program encourages and assists companies in reducing ground incidents and damage to aircraft and company assets, according to airport officials.

“The audit program identifies and promotes FBOs that meet rigorous international industry best practices and standards that establish appropriate safety and service programs to support their operations,” they explained.

ARGUS “dives deeply into safety, service, and facilities to make sure customers visiting certified FBOs from around the world can trust in standards set forth in the Base Operations Audit,” they added.

“Being recognized as the first FBO in North America to receive the ARGUS PROS certification is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our FBO staff and leadership,” said Chris Rozansky, Naples Airport Authority Executive Director.

Naples Aviation is the sole FBO at KAPF, which had more than 119,000 annual operations in the last fiscal year. It is home to corporate aviation, air charter operators, flight schools, the Collier County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, and more.