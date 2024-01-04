General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Naples Aviation first U.S. FBO to receive ARGUS honor

By · · Leave a Comment

ARGUS International has recognized Naples Aviation at Naples Municipal Airport (KAPF) in Florida as the first FBO in North America to receive the ARGUS International Base Operations Audit Certification.

The Base Operations Audit and rating program encourages and assists companies in reducing ground incidents and damage to aircraft and company assets, according to airport officials.

“The audit program identifies and promotes FBOs that meet rigorous international industry best practices and standards that establish appropriate safety and service programs to support their operations,” they explained.

ARGUS “dives deeply into safety, service, and facilities to make sure customers visiting certified FBOs from around the world can trust in standards set forth in the Base Operations Audit,” they added.

“Being recognized as the first FBO in North America to receive the ARGUS PROS certification is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our FBO staff and leadership,” said Chris Rozansky, Naples Airport Authority Executive Director.

Naples Aviation is the sole FBO at KAPF, which had more than 119,000 annual operations in the last fiscal year. It is home to corporate aviation, air charter operators, flight schools, the Collier County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, and more.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.