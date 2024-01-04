Picture of the Day: Sunrise on the Island

Ben Cash submitted this photo and note: “This beautiful sunrise reflection was taken at Knoxville Downtown Island Airport (KDKX) in the middle of the Tennessee River. The overnight rain creates a perfect reflection of the sky while the planes create a nice symmetry. Foggy mornings are common on the island and to get a clear sunrise in late summer like this is rare.”

