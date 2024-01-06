Neighbors sue KBJC over noise, leaded fuel

A long-standing fight over aircraft noise at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) in Colorado is headed to court.

According to a report by the NBC affiliate in the area, 9 News, more than 400 homeowners in the Rock Creek subdivision have sued Jefferson County, which owns the airport. That neighborhood, first subdivided in 1987, is located less than a mile northeast of the airport directly in line with the runways, according to the news report.

KBJC, which has been operating since 1960, is the third busiest airport in Colorado with almost 300,000 takeoffs and landings in 2022.

The lawsuit notes there has been a “significant increase in flight operations” at KBJC. This increased traffic has led to “detrimental effects in the area, such as increased exposure to leaded fuel and decreased home values,” the lawsuit claims.

