Looks like an egg, flies like a rocket

Richard Hodge, the force behind the YouTube channel Aircraft Adventures, which is for “those who tirelessly dig for the obscure, quaint, or downright bizarre in the aviation world,” recently posted a video about the tiny egg-shaped Questair Venture, designed by Jim Griswold, who also designed the Piper Malibu and worked with Cirrus in later years. It’s an interesting 12-minute video on a very cool-looking experimental aircraft. Keep your eye out for a nod to Bob Hoover and scenes from the Reno Air Races…
About Janice Wood
Janice Wood is editor of General Aviation News.
