Obstructed catalytic converter brings down experimental airplane

The pilot reported that this was his first flight in the experimental amateur-built Zenith CH 750 Cruzer since he was involved in a landing incident that took place in the same airplane about 18 months earlier.

Before the accident flight, he fast-taxied the airplane down the runway at the airport in Spanish Fork, Utah, to check the operability of the flight control system and engine controls and did not observe any anomalies.

Shortly after takeoff when the airplane was about 5 nautical miles away from the airport, the pilot observed a slow decay in engine power and was suddenly unable to maintain altitude.

He immediately started a left turn to return to the airport. He advanced the throttle to the full power setting but was unsuccessful in restoring power to the engine.

According to a witness, the airplane entered a steep left turn at approximately 80 feet above ground level that quickly transitioned into a nose-down dive before it disappeared from view behind obstacles.

The pilot reported that the airplane slowed during the turn and hit the roof of a building.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and both wings, while the pilot sustained serious injuries.

Post-accident examination of the airplane’s Honda VTEC automotive engine revealed that mechanical continuity was established throughout the rotating group, reduction gearbox, engine flywheel, crankshaft and accessory section as the crankshaft was manually hand rotated at the prop hub. Thumb compression was achieved at all four cylinders. Examination of the cylinders combustion chamber interior components using a lighted borescope revealed normal piston face and cylinder wall signatures, and no indications of a catastrophic engine failure.

The ignition coils were tightly secured to their respective spark plugs and the ECU harnesses were connected to each coil. The coils were all normal in appearance and did not exhibit any debris or discoloration when visually inspected. All four of the spark plugs were gray in appearance, consistent with normal wear and the center electrodes were unremarkable.

The engine was equipped with a catalytic converter that was used to convert toxic exhaust gases produced during combustion. The converter was comprised of a honeycomb ceramic substrate secured within the case that directed the exhaust gas airflow towards the tailpipe. Although the converter remained securely attached to the engine case, the bottom half of the internal ceramic substrate had broken into numerous large pieces.

The pilot told investigators that following a landing incident 18 months before the accident, he noticed gray fragments coming from the tailpipe, which was bent as a result of impact damage. The pilot repaired the tailpipe by straightening it and re-welded it back to the catalytic converter.

He reported he noticed small white particles come out of the tailpipe the first time he started the engine after the incident and then a piece that was the size of a quarter to a half-dollar came out on the second or third engine start. He did not inspect, repair, or replace the catalytic converter before the accident flight.

According to a representative of the engine manufacturer who reviewed the engine examination report, as back pressure is required for the engine to function, an obstructed exhaust can affect engine back pressure and result in a partial loss of engine power. The engine kit manufacturer, and company responsible for retrofitting the automotive engine for aviation applications, also stated that an obstructed catalytic converter could prevent the engine from producing power.

Probable Cause: A partial loss of engine power due to an obstructed catalytic converter, which most likely resulted from the pilot’s failure to properly repair or replace it after it was likely damaged during a previous incident. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to maintain adequate airspeed during the forced landing, which led to an exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle-of-attack and an aerodynamic stall.

