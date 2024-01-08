Starduster Too captures attention wherever it flies

Don Palmer (in the back seat) and Connor Wisdom flying over The Woodland area in Texas.

Long-time pilot Don Palmer recalls that while he was studying at the Spartan School of Aeronautics he had three goals: Become a professional stunt pilot, fly business jets, and one day own a Starduster, “the most attractive biplane I’ve ever seen.”

He achieved all his goals, with the last — owning a beautiful Starduster Too — happening after he retired as a professional pilot.

Palmer, who retired with almost 20,000 flight hours, keeps busy these days as the president of Pour Le Merite Aero Club at David Wayne Hooks Airport (KDWH), in Spring, Texas, just outside Houston.

Don Palmer flying the Starduster Too.

It was when he retired that he began his search for a Starduster in earnest. While he saw a few for sale, none caught his fancy.

However, a call he received in 2017 changed everything.

“While I was on the west coast, a student of mine from 30 years ago called me and informed me that he didn’t want to sell his plane, but he heard that I was looking for a Starduster Too,” he recalls. “That’s how he decided to sell me N7989.”

Designed by Lou Stolp, the Starduster Too captured the fancy of the experimental aircraft community in the early 1960s. As Stolp moved on to other ventures, the Starduster family of aircraft went through various private owners before Aircraft Spruce purchased it in 2003.

The giant aviation retailer offers plans for the Starduster One SA100, Starduster Too SA300, Super Starduster SA101, Acroduster Too SA750, and the V-Star SA900. Plans for the Starduster Too are available for $275.

Don and a passenger landing at Gloster Aerodrome (1XA7) in Texas for a fly-in.

On its website, Aircraft Spruce notes: “This is the best-known biplane across the country. It is a two-place machine, large enough for two and baggage, fast enough for cross country if you want to really enjoy life, and without question the prettiest biplane ever built. It is rated +/- 6 G, so most aerobatics can be performed. Powered with engines from 125 to 375, the 180 and 200 hp Lycoming are most popular. First flown in the 1960s, there are more than 1,000 flying. This is what flying was meant to be.”

Palmer’s Starduster was built over many years, making its first flight in 1971.

Powered by a 235-hp Continental IO-470 engine, the biplane is a popular attraction at fly-ins in and around the Houston area.

“It’s a great experimental plane,” Palmer says. “I enjoy flying it.”

Flying over Lake Conroe.

He also notes that the biplane is available for discovery flights and instruction in it because it belongs to the aero club.

Joining the aero club, which gives you a chance to fly the Starduster Too, is open to all pilots.

Don Palmer and Connor Wisdom pose for an in-flight photo.

Connor Wisdom, a young pilot and member of Pour Le Merite, has been one of the lucky pilots who has been able to fly in it.

“One thing I love about the Starduster is that it gives you the feeling of a vintage aircraft. You know when you taxi this aircraft down to the runway, all eyes are on you,” says Connor.