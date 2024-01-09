New CEO for Women in Aviation

Lynda Coffman will join Women in Aviation International as CEO on Jan. 22, 2024.

Coffman recently served as vice president of United Airlines and president of United Ground Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines. She was with United for more than 30 years.

She also has served on multiple private company and non-profit boards, according to WAI officials.

She has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Santa Clara University and a Master of Management from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and passion to continue to strengthen and grow WAI around the world while broadening support for its mission,” Coffman said. “Leading this organization is my dream job, and I look forward to connecting with our members and supporters to continue our expansive and strategic vision and contributions to this industry.”