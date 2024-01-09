General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

New CEO for Women in Aviation

By · · Leave a Comment

Lynda Coffman will join Women in Aviation International as CEO on Jan. 22, 2024.

Coffman recently served as vice president of United Airlines and president of United Ground Express, a subsidiary of United Airlines. She was with United for more than 30 years.

She also has served on multiple private company and non-profit boards, according to WAI officials.

She has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Santa Clara University and a Master of Management from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and passion to continue to strengthen and grow WAI around the world while broadening support for its mission,” Coffman said. “Leading this organization is my dream job, and I look forward to connecting with our members and supporters to continue our expansive and strategic vision and contributions to this industry.”

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.