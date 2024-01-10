General aviation airports suffer from costly mismanagement

A recent post on Air Facts delves into the research of Dr. Michael Jones, which found that approximately 54% of the nearly 5,000 publicly owned airports in the United States are failing to perform as well as they should, mostly due to simple mismanagement.

Jones notes that “some small airports are great to visit, but many are economic ghost towns.”

“What’s worse is that because they’re owned by governments, they can linger like zombies for years, without anybody making effort to fix the problems,” he continued. “These airports are missed opportunity as airports should be dynamic; they should be economic engines actively helping towns to grow, to create jobs and businesses, and help young people find careers.”

He adds that airports are businesses, but because 83% of public use airports in the U.S. are owned by cities, towns, and counties, they are often mis-managed because “governments have difficulties managing for-profit businesses.”

In his study of 236 general aviation airports in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida, Jones found “dozens of examples of politicians making perfectly logical decisions which were completely wrong for an airport.”

“A great example is closing the FBO at 5 p.m., or on public holidays, because all government offices close at 5 p.m. and on public holidays,” he said.

Examples of mismanagement abound, and like the ancient torture of “death by a thousand cuts” each mismanaged airport hurts aviation at large, according to Jones.

“Everybody remembers the tragedy of Meigs Field in Chicago, but that’s just one instance of many. There is an airport in a northern climate that has to beg the highway department for snow removal services.”

“Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, is the airport where they made Piper airplanes for more than 40 years, but now the new city council intends to sell off the airport because it ‘costs the town too much.’ In Camas, Washington, an aloof Port Authority manages both a marina and an airport and is so uninterested in the airport they actually have refused federal grants. City officials in Watsonville, California, plan to close a crosswind runway and build 500 homes on the land. In Monroe, N.C., a base customer reports that, ‘The airport manager thinks he has only one customer, and that customer is the city manager.’”

Jones details much more about GA airports in his post, which you can read here. It’s well-worth the time to check it out as there are secondary findings and the promise of more research.

Why is that important?

As Jones said: “It should be no surprise that better management produces better outcomes. But what’s unique, what’s really new here, is this study actually quantifies the havoc created by an inappropriate organizational chart. It defines the cost of having a boss who either doesn’t care about the business or doesn’t understand the business. Knowing how much money is lost can justify the effort and investment to change the system.”