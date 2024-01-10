No flight experience proves fatal for kit airplane builder

According to the pilot’s friend, the pilot had been working on the kit airplane, a Christavia MK1, for several months in preparation to have the airplane certificated.

The pilot texted his friend to ask if he could taxi the airplane on the private airstrip, which was located at the friend’s residence near Oral, South Dakota. At the time of the pilot’s request, the friend was not at home.

The friend arrived home about 1645 and observed the pilot taxiing the airplane.

About 1700, the friend observed the airplane airborne, and the pilot completed two touch-and-go landings on the private airstrip, then departed to the south.

About 1720, the friend texted the pilot to inquire about his location and there was no response. The friend then departed in his Piper airplane to look for the pilot. The friend located the accident airplane, which had crashed in a field near the pilot’s residence, about two miles from the private airstrip.

The friend then returned to his private airstrip to respond to the accident site in his car.

The friend noted the pilot, who died in the crash, had the lap belt restraint secured, and the shoulder harness restraint was not used.

According to the pilot’s friend and FAA records, the pilot did not hold a pilot certificate and had no previous training or flight experience.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed that the left-wing aft spar was separated at the wing root, and the wing was displaced forward. The lower forward fuselage was crushed upward and aft. The outboard right wing displayed leading edge aft crush damage.

A ground scar consistent with the wing leading edge was located below the wing.

The engine was displaced downward and to the right. The fixed-pitch propeller was located about 5 feet forward of the main wreckage and was separated at the engine crankshaft flange. The propeller blades displayed forward twisting deformation.

Probable Cause: The noncertificated pilot’s failure to maintain control of the airplane, which led to the airplane exceeding its critical angle-of-attack and subsequent aerodynamic stall. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s decision to attempt a flight with no previous flight experience.

NTSB Identification: 104569

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This January 2022 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.