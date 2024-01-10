Picture of the Day: P-51 on takeoff

Matthew Baker submitted this photo and note: “This photo was taken at Bartow Executive Airport (KBOW) in Florida, which has a long history with the P-51 back to World War II and started in 1943 as a training facility. To this day those same runways still have P-51s using them.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.