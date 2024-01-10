Reno Air Racing Association to celebrate 60th anniversary with air show

The Blue Angels in formation. (Photo by Hayman Tam)

To commemorate its 60 years in Reno, the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) is hosting an air show at Reno-Stead Airport (KRTS) Oct. 4-6, 2024.

Headlining the event are two military jet teams: The United States Navy Blue Angels and the Canadian Royal Air Force Snowbirds.

Additionally, fans can expect to see the United States Air Force F-16 Viper Demo, as well as a lineup of civilian acts, officials noted.

“We’re proud of the legacy we’ve established for the past 60 years here in Reno. As always, our mission is focused on making the world of aviation accessible to the community while also helping to inspire the future generation to pursue careers in aviation,” said Fred Telling, RARA CEO. “This will be our first air show without racing in Reno and we’re looking forward to celebrating 60 amazing years with the community where Unlimited Air Racing we reborn in 1964.”

RARA is bringing back its STEM Discovery Zone and static aircraft displays for those who may have missed them at the final National Championship Air Races in Reno in 2023. Static aircraft displays will include a lineup of aircraft ranging from vintage to military and more, while visitors to the STEM Discovery Zone can immerse themselves in educational aviation activities.

A final decision on the future home for the National Championship Air Races is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2024.

For more information: AirRace.org