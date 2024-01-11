Cessna 172 bent by jet blast from airliner

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

Narrative 1: We were departing ZZZ on a flight plan to ZZZ1.

I have flown many times with my friend, who was Pilot In Command (PIC) when the event occurred. He is an IFR-rated pilot studying for the commercial certificate, and I have my commercial certificate.

We were holding short of Runway XXL at Taxiway XX. The Tower cleared Aircraft Y, an airliner, to takeoff, and in the same time cleared us to “line up and wait Runway XXL.”

While the departing Aircraft Y begin their ground roll and fire up the engines, we were trying to do as instructed, when the jet blast made the plane steer to the right 90°, while the right wing touched the ground and the propeller hit one of the runway approach lights.

The PIC called tower and let them know about the situation, the emergency vehicles came, operations as well. We turned off the engine, exit the aircraft as instructed, and the airplane was towed to the FBO.

We were pretty worried about what had happened to the airplane. Nobody was hurt, the mechanics will decide the damage on the airplane.

This was a learning experience for us.

Narrative 2: Cessna 172 was holding short of Runway XXR at Taxiway XX at ZZZ. Aircraft Y was holding short of Runway XXR at Taxiway XY, the adjacent taxiway.

Aircraft X was cleared to takeoff from Runway XXR and back-taxi on XXR for a full-length takeoff.

After completing the back-taxi in front of Taxiway XX, Aircraft Y began its ground roll. At this point, the Cessna 172 was instructed to line up and wait on Runway XXR.

The pilot believed he had sufficient space between the departing Aircraft Y to enter the runway, and began to taxi forward. Upon entering the runway, the jet blast from the Airbus struck the left wing of the Cessna and lifted it, causing the Cessna to turn sharply to the right and pitch down.

The pilot attempted to apply corrective control surface deflection into the jet blast, but was not able to regain control.

The right wing and propeller of the Cessna struck the lighting system before coming to a rest on the EMAS.

Primary Problem: Procedure

ACN: 2020189