AeroLEDs achieves STC approval for variety of lights

AeroLEDs has received FAA Supplemental Type Certificate approval for a diverse range of lighting components on hundreds of Part 23 aircraft.

Lights listed on the STC include: Position lights, navigation lights, strobe lights, and beacon lights.

This “comprehensive approval” joins an existing AeroLEDs STC for LED landing and taxi lights, according to company officials.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce this FAA-STC approval for our trusted navigation and anti-collision lighting systems,” said Ryan Edmark, Director of Sales. “The extensive AML provides a solid foundation for installation on hundreds of Part 23 aircraft variants.”

For more information: AeroLEDS.com