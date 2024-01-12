Failure to use carb heat brings down Cessna 182

The pilot reported that he was returning to land at the airport in Port Aransas, Texas, after dropping a load of skydivers at 10,000 feet above mean sea level, and that he did not apply carburetor heat during the descent.

He reduced the throttle to idle when he entered an extended base leg of the traffic pattern. The approach path was low, so he increased the throttle, but the Cessna 182’s engine did not respond.

He completed steps to troubleshoot the loss of power, but he did not apply the carburetor heat.

The pilot made a forced landing to a marshy area. The airplane hit uneven terrain and sustained substantial damage to the left wing, while the pilot sustained minor injuries.

Examination of the fuel system did not reveal any anomalies that would have precluded normal operation.

The atmospheric conditions at the time of the accident were conducive to the development of serious carburetor icing at glide power.

Given the evidence, it is likely that carburetor ice accumulated, which resulted in the inability to increase engine power during the final approach.

According to the FAA, the airplane’s engine is highly susceptible to ice formation during a descent and the use of carburetor heat is recommended.

Probable Cause: The loss of engine power due to carburetor icing and the pilot’s failure to utilize carburetor heat.

NTSB Identification: 104496

This January 2022 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.