Charging station for electric aircraft added to four FBOs

Beta’s ALIA SN001 plugs into the charge cube at Beta Technologies’ North Hangar at Burlington International Airport in South Burlington, Vermont.

Atlantic Aviation has partnered with BETA Technologies to install BETA’s electric charging stations at several of Atlantic’s airport locations across the East and Gulf Coasts.

The two have already installed one multimodal, interoperable charger — at Elmira Regional Airport (KELM) in New York — and have signed host site agreements for three additional locations, including Birmingham International Airport (KBHM) in Alabama, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (KJAN) in Jackson, Mississippi, and Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport (KBAF) in Westfield/Springfield, Massachusetts.

Company officials add they are in negotiations with additional airport authorities to expand the network of charging stations.

BETA’s chargers are designed to charge a variety of electric aircraft, as well as electric ground vehicles.

“As airports and the broader transportation sector continue to transition to electric and sustainable alternatives, this technology provides an important foundation for integrated operations,” company officials said in a press release.

The sites at Atlantic Aviation FBOs will join BETA’s growing network of charging stations across the U.S. The company has brought its chargers online at 17 locations, with another 55 sites in the permitting or construction process.